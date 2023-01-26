Golden Knights looking to get back on track at Midway point of the season after losing 4 out of 5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are midway through the NHL season, and the Golden Knights are still first place in the Pacific Division, but after winning 13 of their first 15 games, the team has lost five out of their last six, including a tough overtime loss to the Devils last night.

"The effort was there, but this is like a gut punch when they tie it up late and then get the overtime winner.," VGK Forward William Karlsson said.

Injuries are playing a big part of this slump, with key players like Mark Stone and Will Carrier still out.

Fans worry they're seeing the signs of last year's injury woes repeating, but Joe Pane who covers the Golden Knights for the Las Vegas Advisor thinks this season is a different story.

"I actually think this particular team is the best team the Vegas Golden Knights have put on the ice in the first six years," Pane said. "I mean they are talented up and down the lineup. but, you know injuries play a part of the game, but it just seems that the Vegas Golden Knights over the last two seasons have been snakebitten with injuries."

Some fans say they see a difference from the beginning of the year compared to now, and are hoping the team can get back on track.

"I'm a season ticket holder, we go to almost all the games," VGK fan George Freed said.

Pane says this team is still a playoff contender. He says this team at full strength, is a dangerous one.

"If they get healthy, I see them going all the way at least at the minimum, to the Western Conference Finals," Pane said.

The Golden Knights will play game three of their 6-game road trip Friday against the New York Rangers.