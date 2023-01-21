Golden Knights help 'Make a Wish' child's dream come true by signing her to one-day contract

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Annabelle Hanson of Janesville, California adores the Vegas Golden Knights.

So, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Allegiant Air and the team brought the 8-year-old to City National Arena, where they made her biggest dream come true: playing forward for the VGK.

After signing her one day contract, Annabelle padded up, got some skates, met the players and watched them practice — and she soaked in every moment.

"I know it probably made her day, but it definitely made all of our days seeing her and the excitement she had on the Ice," Jack Eichel said.

Once the players were done with practice, Annabelle got her shot to hit the ice. And once she got on, she didn't want to get off.

Annabelle made sure to score as many goals as she could, but she didn't leave the ice without a trip to the penalty box after a playful fight with Keegan Kolesar.

"It makes you just appreciate, maybe, what you're doing every day, how fortunate we are," said VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy. "Having a young, smiling face like that around, I thought was really good for the group, and I hope she had a great day."

In fact, Annabelle had the time of her life.

"This is the best day that's ever happened to me!" Annabelle said.