Golden Knights fall to Oilers 5-1 in Game 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — To say this wasn't the result the Golden Knights wanted would be an understatement.

The Oilers were looking to bounce back after Game 1 and they did just that.

Edmonton got on the power play early with Leon Draisaitl starting where he left off by getting one in to make it 1-0

Then, on another power play, Evan Bouchard built on that led with a shot like a rocket that found the back of the net.

The Golden Knights got on the power play themselves but the Oilers took advantage and Connor McDavid showed why he is the best player in hockey by scoring a short-handed goal.

Another goal by Draisaitl gave the Oilers a commanding 4-0 lead heading into the second period.

We go to the second and with Edmonton get on the power play again, McDavid made it look easy by once again scoring making it 5-0.

The Golden Knights came in as the least penalized team in the regular season. However, they had six penalties in this game alone.

The Knights lone goal came from Ivan Barbashev less than two minutes into the third period but it wasn't enough to bounce back.

Vegas dropped a very chippy Game 2 to the Oilers 5-1 and this series is now tied at one game each.

Players say they are going to need a short memory with this one and that they think they can bounce back.

"Flush it quickly," Knights forward Reilly Smith said. "There's not a lot of time between playoff games so it's probably a positive for us."

"I think they were saying after Game 1 that they didn't bring their best," Knight captain Mark Stone said. "I think we're saying after Game 2 we didn't bring much of our best. Like I said, regroup. [The] series is still 1-1. Now, we got to be good on the road. We've been a good road team all year so we got to go on the road with our boots on ready to go."

The Golden Knights will now have to regroup and go on the road to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.

The Knights are undefeated on the road this post-season and were one of the best teams on the road in the regular season.

Game three is set for Monday at 5:30 p.m.