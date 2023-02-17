Golden Knights extend their winning streak to four after beating the San Jose Sharks

It was a nailbiter at the Fortress Thursday night but the Golden Knights are skating away with yet another win after taking down the San Jose Sharks 2-1.

It was a close game with neither team finding the back of the net in the first period even though Vegas had 14 shots on goal.

It was San Jose who put the first goal on the board when Alexander Barabanov scored off a rebound with 2:56 left in the second period.

The Golden Knights went 0-7 on the power play, which is tied for their worst power play performance in team history.

In the third, Paul Cotter found the back of the net to tie things up and to extend his three-game goal streak.

With less 18 seconds to go in the game, Chandler Stephenson set up William Carrier for the game-winning goal.

Players say they are glad they found a way to win even with the struggles on the power play.

"They played hard," Jack Eichel said. "They didn't give us a ton. I thought we generated a decent amount by ourselves but with that being said, give them credit. It was a tight game. It was 1-1 with a minute and a half to go but, you know, good on us finding a way to win."

"When you don't score on the power play, sometimes the energy kind of feels back and you know guys start panicking ... So yeah. You got to calm down and find a score, 5 on 5, so it was big for us at the end," William Carrier said.

The Golden Knights will be back on home ice on Saturday and look to close out the homestand and continue its winning streak against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.