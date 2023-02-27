Golden Knights drop close game vs Dallas Stars in a shootout 3-2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights were back at home Saturday against the Dallas Stars.

It was a game between the best in the west, but the Golden Knights would go on to lose in a shootout 3-2.

The first period didn’t see any scoring, but the Golden Knights outshot the Stars 15-5 — even getting some great looks at goal while short handed.

Then in the second, Michael Amadio gets one past Jake Oettinger to nab the first goal of the game.

VGK goalie Laurent Brossoit was looking like an impenetrable wall out there, but the Stars sneak one past him to tie it.

We go to the third, and Jack Eichel hits a highlight reel goal.

He gets his 20th of the season and gives the Golden Knights the lead.

Roope Hintz scores with 37 seconds left and we are going to overtime.

The Stars look like they are going to end it, but Brossoit gets possibly the save of the year. He finishes with 41 saves, but it’s not enough as the Golden Knights eventually lose in a shootout 3-2.

Players say even though they got a point, this game is going to sting.

"That one is tough to let slip away," Eichel said. "Obviously that's a team that....that's a good hockey team, but I feel like we could have earned two points there."

"Both goalies played well," Brossiot said. "Both teams played well. everyone is defending well, everyone was creating chances. it's not like we were giving up a lot and they weren't giving up a lot , they were just earning chances. those were fun to play and i'm sure fun to watch."

The Golden Knights will be back at home on Wednesday when they face the Carolina Hurricane.