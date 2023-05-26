Dallas Stars sends WCF to a Game 5 after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2

(KTNV) — From the start of Game 4, it felt like both teams were fighting for every inch on the ice.

The Golden Knights fought to advance to the final, and the Stars fought for their season. In the end, it was the Stars who prevailed on home ice, and the Golden Knights' chances of a sweep slipped right through their finger tips.

The Knights are once again first to score when William Karlsson puts one in early.

The Stars finally break through on the power play, and it's Jason Robertson who breaks Adin Hill's shutout streak that went back to the second period of Game 2.

We go to the second, and it's Jonathan Marchessault who gets his eighth goal of the postseason. The Knights are up 2-1.

"Robo" comes back and strikes again for the Stars, he gets his second of the night after getting one in back door.

Both teams had their chances in the third, but neither team will budge.

Overtime starts.

Three minutes into OT, it's Joe Pavelski who seals it for Dallas.

The Stars avoid the sweep, and win their first overtime game this postseason 3-2 to extend their season.

VGK players and head coach Bruce Cassidy say their level of urgency just wasn't at the Stars' level tonight.

"Their desperation was a little higher than ours," Marchessault said. "At this time of the year, It's not about X's and O's. It's about who wants it more, and I thought they wanted it more than us."

"Give them credit, they did what they had to do," Cassidy said. "They were on us early on and we had some trouble with that."

With the loss, there will be a Game 5 in this series.

The game is set for Saturday at 5 p.m., at T-Mobile Arena.