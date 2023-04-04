Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Could the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup this year?

Vegas Golden Knights
John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after center Jack Eichel, center, scored against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights
Posted at 3:35 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 18:35:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The red hot Golden Knights already have a playoff spot locked up and they're sitting at the top of the Western Conference.

Now, they have the attention of oddsmakers.

The powerful Boston Bruins may still be the favorites to win the Stanley Cup but Las Vegas now has 8-1 odds to win it all.

That's according to Station Casinos sportsbooks.

"They actually have more road wins than home wins," Red Rock Race and Sports Director Chuck Esposito said. "If you look at hockey, if you can win on the road and get good goaltending, I think that is the recipe for advancing far in the playoffs."

Esposito said the sooner the Golden Knights can get their captain, Mark Stone, back from the injured list, the better the team's chances will be in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH