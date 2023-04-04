Could the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup this year?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The red hot Golden Knights already have a playoff spot locked up and they're sitting at the top of the Western Conference.

Now, they have the attention of oddsmakers.

The powerful Boston Bruins may still be the favorites to win the Stanley Cup but Las Vegas now has 8-1 odds to win it all.

That's according to Station Casinos sportsbooks.

"They actually have more road wins than home wins," Red Rock Race and Sports Director Chuck Esposito said. "If you look at hockey, if you can win on the road and get good goaltending, I think that is the recipe for advancing far in the playoffs."

Esposito said the sooner the Golden Knights can get their captain, Mark Stone, back from the injured list, the better the team's chances will be in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.