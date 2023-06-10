Coach Cassidy confident VGK can bounce back for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knight's chances for a Stanley Cup Final sweep disappeared after Game 3's loss to the Florida Panthers. But----but no one said this was going to be a cake walk---especially the players themselves. And despite the loss---they say they have some things to hang their hat on heading into Game 4.

The Knights were just a little more than two minutes away from getting a commanding 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Obviously, it didn't go their way, but for almost 58 minutes, the Knights were in control.

The VGK scored two power play goals and made the Panthers go 0-5 on their power play.

VGK Defenceman Brayden McNabb says despite the tough loss, he says the team will be ready for Game 4.

"I thought we played a really good game," McNabb said. "They got one late and obviously got one in overtime. We did a lot of good and need to just build off that. It doesn't matter how you lose. It could be 7-1 or lose In overtime like we did. We move on and focus on Game 4."

The Golden Knights lost back-to-back games this postseason in only one series, which was during their series with Dallas where they were up 3-0.

VGK Head Coach Bruce Cassidy says they will need to tune up certain things, but feels good about the team's overall game.