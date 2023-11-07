Catching up with VGK's Bruce Cassidy, Cassidy on VGK's 11-1-1 start

TINA NGUYEN: Well, Bruce, we're about a month into the season, and the Golden Knights right now are 11-1-1 and have the most points in the NHL. This group will be quick to note that they haven't been playing their best hockey just yet. But how have you guys been able to dominate so early on this season?

Speaker 2: Well, we've got good players and we've been able to get enough of them going on particular nights to help us win. And the guys that maybe aren't on top of their game are still doing things, little things to help us win. So I think that over the course of time has helped us with a balanced lineup, be able to do that, and we've all acknowledged we can be better, but that's just a standard we're trying to play to now. So it's a pretty high standard. It was a Cup winning standard last year and that's where we want to keep it.

NGUYEN: Is it safe to say there's no Stanley Cup hangover over here?

CASSIDY: Yeah, I would say so. And we had some events before that we were worried about, to be honest, leading up to the season that might affect us. But again, credit to the guys are very professional in their approach where they can balance, you know, having some fun and enjoying each other's company and then getting to work when it's time to go to work on the ice.

NGUYEN: What does that say about the leadership in the locker room that they haven't let the rope slip?

CASSIDY: Well, I think when you look at guys that have been there and done it before that that helps Martinez and Pedro Barber, Chef Stevenson, there's a number of guys and you know that right away the messaging from them is, listen, we can we can do both here. We can still enjoy ourselves, but let's get our rest, take care of ourselves, and then, you know, come to work when you're supposed to. So, it says a lot about them. And I think, you know, on our staff, I went once and lost in Boston, so I was there until the end. Johns won twice in L.A. So you've got some guys in the staff, you got players, veteran guys that have been through it a little bit. So some of that experience has helped us.

NGUYEN: Vegas is fifth in scoring right now. 18 skaters have scored at least a goal. Nine have at least three goals on the season. What continues to impress you most about the depth of this team?

CASSIDY: Well, it's what helped us last year, so I've come to expect it. And I think the players have too. They know that they've got a job to do and they might not be the star of the team, but they've got to pitch in. And, you know, that's what makes good teams go. We don't want to be a team that relies on one or two players. As I said earlier, some nights that's been the case, but the other guys have still done their job and they know the next night that, hey, you know what? I'm going to I'm going to help with the scoring load. So I think it's the way our our lines are constructed a little bit as well. Just to make up for our roster. Everyone has the ability to go to pitch in.

NGUYEN: You guys are also fourth in goals allowed per game. How do you put it towards the way Adin Hill and Logan Thompson have been playing in net.

CASSIDY: Well, they've picked up from last year. I mean, Logan got hurt, right? But he was playing good hockey for us and unfortunately, you know, was unable to come back. So we expected him to be good. We just didn't know. How long is it going to take him to get up to speed, obviously is—Hilly's been great for us from, you know, when he came back into the net and in the playoffs and and it's nice they're young guys that are still you know—we won last year, but they're young enough they still want to build a resume in this league. They're not 35-year-old guys that are kind of been there and done it. You sort of say, well, I'll build my game slowly and get ready. They want to, they want to prove it every night and they're competing with one another. So I think they're in a sweet spot and where they are in their career and their age is where they're going to be ready to go every night. And that's really helped us.

NGUYEN: Lastly, against the Kings, tomorrow night, two teams familiar with one another. What do you want to see from this group?

CASSIDY: Well, puck management against this team, they're a high scoring team. They play a certain way in the neutral zone, a different sort of concept. So we've got to make sure we manage in the pocket and through there and again, put the brakes on some of their offense by checking well and being physical. I think when we've been able to get pucks into their zone and be physical to get them back and force them to defend, that's where we can have an advantage. And we had it at times up in LA when we beat them early this year and at times they had it early on. So I think it's a good matchup. It always is. It's good games. Divisional rival. So looking forward to it.