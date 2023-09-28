Breaking the Ice with Tina Nguyen: Vegas Golden Knights' Forward Paul Cotter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What's Vegas Golden Knights' Forward Paul Cotter's favorite food? What was the last season like for him as a Stanley Cup champion?

I found out as we "Break the Ice!"

TINA NGUYEN: Well Paul, your first full season in the NHL, and you become a Stanley Cup champion. Where does it go from here?

PAUL COTTER: You can't really top that, but I guess we're going to try and repeat it. That's that's our goal. And we're definitely a team that can do it. We haven't lost too many guys.

NGUYEN: So, from winning it all on June 13th in that game five to the Stanley Cup parade, what's a moment that you'll never forget?

COTTER: The whole thing. But I think when we went up to Montana to Bill's Ranch as a team to get away from the craziness just for a day or two and just being with those guys and realizing that we did it and we won it. This is a group that not only will we not forget, but is history. So, it's only been a couple of years since this team franchise started out, and we were able to get it done pretty quickly.

NGUYEN: How do you put into words what last season was like for you?

COTTER: It was a lot the first year. I was on the first line, on the second line, third, fourth, and not in the lineup at some point. So I dealt with my first real injury, and it was a rollercoaster, as your first year should be. I think I got a lot of exposure on that first line for a while. I feel comfortable. I think they feel comfortable putting me in different scenarios.

NGUYEN: And there is an opening spot in the lineup with Riley Smith gone. What do you hope to prove as we head into training camp?

COTTER: With as much respect as you can, obviously want that spot, and I think it's mine, and I want to try and set in stone as much as I can. There's only so much you can do. If I don't fit that spot, I can find a different spot.

NGUYEN: What is it really like to be on the team with, like Mark Stone, Alec Martinez, Alex Pietrangelo, Jack Eichel? What is it really like to be a part of a team with those guys?

COTTER: As a young guy, you chirped a lot, but rightfully so. Like I said, each guy has their own thing that they're really good at, on and off the ice. So learning from those personality traits or certain things they're good at in the game is so cool, especially as a young player. I get to see things that most guys don't see.

NGUYEN: All right. So, Paul, we're doing something here called "Breaking the Ice." First one — buffet or a drive-thru?

COTTER: Drive-thru, for sure. Jimmy John's.

NGUYEN: What do you order from Jimmy John's?

COTTER: 16. No Tomatoes.

NGUYEN: Favorite country music artist?

COTTER: I think everybody says, Morgan Wallen. I went to Faster Horses Country Festival in Michigan, and I was hanging out with Dustin Lynch for a bit, just kind of one-on-o

ne, so I got to see him. That's pretty cool.

NGUYEN: Golf or pickleball?

COTTER: I mean, I got to say golf, but I recently started to get into pickleball. My brother's like a pro. Makes me mad.

NGUYEN: Favorite food?

COTTER: Oh, I think everybody can tell you mine. It's Penne Alfredo.