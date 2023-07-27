900 summer camp children participate in VGK All Camp Challenge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Stanley Cup champions continue to give back to the Las Vegas community and expand the game of hockey.

The Vegas Golden Knights held the All Camp Challenge, a youth hockey clinic at The Veterans Memorial Rec Center.

Nine hundred children in summer camps across the valley came together for the special event. The city's recreation supervisor, Joyce Barrow-Henderson, says it's a great way for kids to connect through sports and make friends.

"I believe that connection to people makes life better," Barrow-Henderson said. "Our partnerships provide access to kids who might not otherwise have those opportunities. It builds stronger young people and more confidence."

She also said they would be hosting a youth indoor hockey league allowing kids to experience the sport of hockey.