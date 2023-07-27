Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

900 summer camp children participate in VGK All Camp Challenge

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
VGK All Camp Challenge 2.png
VGK All Camp Challenge 4.png
VGK All Camp Challenge 5.png
VGK All Camp Challenge 3.png
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 20:17:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Stanley Cup champions continue to give back to the Las Vegas community and expand the game of hockey.

The Vegas Golden Knights held the All Camp Challenge, a youth hockey clinic at The Veterans Memorial Rec Center.

Nine hundred children in summer camps across the valley came together for the special event. The city's recreation supervisor, Joyce Barrow-Henderson, says it's a great way for kids to connect through sports and make friends.

"I believe that connection to people makes life better," Barrow-Henderson said. "Our partnerships provide access to kids who might not otherwise have those opportunities. It builds stronger young people and more confidence."

She also said they would be hosting a youth indoor hockey league allowing kids to experience the sport of hockey.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH