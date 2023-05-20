1-on-1 with VGK VP of Marketing Stephanie Rogers

TINA NGUYEN: Well, we are just moments away from puck drop of game one between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars for the Western Conference final. And right now I am joined by Stephanie Rogers, the VP of marketing for the Vegas Golden Knights. Stephanie, there's a lot happening at Toshiba Plaza. First off, give us some insight as to what exactly fans can expect when they come and visit the plaza.

STEPHANIE ROGERS: Well, the first thing that fans can expect is the greatest fan experience in the National Hockey League, right? We're Vegas. We like to do it. Definitely. We want to make sure anybody that's out here is having the greatest time. We want to make sure that they have all the food and beverage that they want. They want a free tattoo of our logo. They got that. If they want to renew their vows, they have that. We have a deejay out there. We have our cast out there. And so, yeah, our focus is just on making sure that they're having the best time possible from the moment that they arrive at T-Mobile Arena until the moment that they get inside.

NGUYEN: Give us some insight as to what it takes to really get some of those activations going.

ROGERS: It takes a lot of hard work by a lot of people. It takes a lot of willingness from amazing partners, both of our official marketing partners that are out here, but also just partners in the community that want to be a part of celebrating the Vegas Golden Knights and uniting the realm.

NGUYEN: So in Vegas, there's a lot to do, clearly. But when it comes to things like maybe getting a tattoo in the wedding activation as well. How did you guys decide on that?

ROGERS: Well, it starts a little bit with some whacky ideas. We really believe in not self editing when we had a brainstorm. So it's like, let's all sit down and think about what's the most Vegas way we can celebrate the playoffs. And thankfully, revolt Tattoos. They've been a great partner of our since year one. The fans absolutely love it. They line up for hours on end before we even open up the plaza. So we knew that that one was a lock. As soon as we made it to the playoffs, it's tradition out here, if anything is. And then from there we just try and think of what's the next cool, fun thing that we can do every single game. So just ante it up a little bit further, just like you normally do in Vegas.

NGUYEN: So how many people do you think are going to get married today?

ROGERS: Well, we've already had three different couples out there. I was just out there. There's a line, so I don't know. Hopefully, hopefully a lot of them are starting their happily wedding lines here with us at T-Mobile.

NGUYEN: Lastly, Stephanie, you mentioned that this is your first time experiencing playoff hockey in Vegas. What have been your impressions of this fan base?

ROGERS: Oh, my gosh, this is the greatest fan base out there. I mean, they're so passionate to think that this town didn't even have hockey, you know, seven years ago. And now we have some of the most passionate and knowledgeable and like dedicated fans that I've ever seen in any of my experiences working in sports. It's truly a blessing. I can't believe that I get to call this my job these days. And everybody told me as we were, you know, marching towards this point in the season that playoffs was going to be different. And I just couldn't believe it, right? I mean, the energy inside the arena is already top notch on a normal game. But they were right. The fans are showing up. They're so proud. They're here early, they're cheering loudly. It's just there's nothing like hearing go nights go. It just gives you chills.

