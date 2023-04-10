1-on-1 with Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy

TINA NGUYEN: Well, we're here with Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy. Bruce, it is the final week of the NHL regular season. What do you want to see from your team in these last two games, both against Seattle?

BRUCE CASSIDY: Well, we've always said we want to keep our game up to a good level. We obviously want to win the game so we can close out the season in the best possible playoff position. But more importantly, our game and our health. The last couple of games, we've taken a few hits with players and hopefully, they're going to be ready to go for the playoffs but we don't want any more injuries if we can help it. That's a little bit of the stuff you can't control but every coach wants as a healthy lineup as you can have.

NGUYEN: You've played some playoff-caliber teams these last few weeks. What encourages you the most about how your club is playing, especially when it comes to experimenting with your lines?

CASSIDY: Well, we've had good team defense and I think that way, you can move some forwards around and build some chemistry and get through those parts of the game. Maybe you're not scoring because you're trying different things but we've used different goaltenders. I think that's a good sign. A couple of them are coming back onto the ice so to have some some depth at that position is important as well. But at the end of the day, I just think we're finding ways to win, more than anything, and that's a good sign. It means that guys, whatever is required that night, are able to do so. For the most part, that's been good for us.

NGUYEN: Health is obviously key during this time of the season. We saw Mark Stone back out there today in a blue, non-contact jersey. We saw Logan Thompson. What does it mean to have some of those guys back out there, especially your captain?

CASSIDY: Yeah. Well, Mark is important. This is just another phase of his return to play so we're not going to get too excited. I think we're excited because he's able to do this and he's had no setbacks and he's around the group again. If we get him back in the lineup at some point, that will be a nice bonus. We'll see about that down the road. But right now, just having them around just for morale and for the mindset of the group is always nice. Logan hasn't got that far yet so we'll see how he does. But again, important position. We want to be as healthy as possible.

NGUYEN: Bruce, we've seen five different starting goalies this season. What's impressed you most about how some of these guys have stepped up?

CASSIDY: Well, I don't think you're going to see six. That's good news, but just their ability. First of all, you've got to be able to play in the league. Every guy that's played, Jonathan, obviously, is going to go into the Hall of Fame. Petr is a young guy that is a future prospect that came up and did well so you've got both sides of the spectrum there. We've got the guys that have been here all year long and those that paid dues down in Henderson. He had a surgery last summer and put the work in and he's benefiting now. So for me, I'm happy for all of them that they're able to help us win. And at the end of the day, you can only play one in the playoffs to start with so that's our focus right now.

NGUYEN: Final two questions for you. We are exactly a week away from the puck dropping for the NHL playoffs. You know how special playoff hockey is but how excited are you to begin your run here with Vegas?

CASSIDY: Well, it's the best time of year. I mean I think everyone would tell you that the 82-game season is there for a reason, to build your game and get going to get to this point, but it can be a grind at times whereas the playoffs are more that's what you're playing for. You want your name on the Stanley Cup. People are envious of the teams that are still playing as you go along. We want to be one of those teams so that's the way I look at it. I think the fans get behind it. It's the most exciting to me.

NGUYEN: You've clinched the home ice advantage in this first round. What are you looking forward to most when it comes to playing inside T-Mobile Arena?

CASSIDY: Well, our fans are outstanding. It's an electric atmosphere for us. We've been fortunate. We played really well on the road too so we could have played anywhere. But if we can get going at home and get a good start and then build our, bring our road game that's been so good all year, then we're going to be a really tough team to beat.