1-on-1 Deryk Engelland: What it would take for VGK to be victorious over Oilers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Playoff hockey is alive and well in Las Vegas, and The Fortress is buzzing with the Vegas Golden Knights heading into Round 2.

As the Golden Knights face off against the Edmonton Oilers for Round 2. KTNV's sports reporter Tina Nguyen spoke to former VGK defenseman, Deryk Engelland.

Engelland gives KTNV the scoop on what it takes for VGK to win against the Oilers.

The full interview is transcribed here:

TINA NGUYEN: Deryk, so much to talk about in this match-up. These two teams top in the West, top in the Pacific Vegas will look to face a dynamic Oilers team. The Golden Knights greatest strength is what?

DERYK ENGELLAND: Their depth I think up and down the line up there, their forwards all four lions contribute, you know, their three line top three lines are as good as any line. So you can really mix and match who's playing well, match them up against their big guys. And you know, it's going to be an interesting series. You got to try to minimize McDavid and Draisaitl, but they got a lot of other weapons over there that you can't take away from them. So it's going to be good to have their work cut out for them. But it should be fun to watch.

NGUYEN: You mentioned it right there, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, two of the best players in the world. It'll be hard to shut them down. So what will be key when it comes to slowing those two guys down?

ENGELLAND: Yeah, exactly. Slowing them down is is the key. You've got to get a top of McDavid early in that and their defensive zone and if you can while they're out on the ice if you can control the play in the offensive zone and keep them playing defense you can start frustrating them, because guys like that want to be in the offensive zone doing their thing. They don't want to be playing defense. So the more you can play in their zone and control the play, the better better you will be against them.

NGUYEN: This match-up is interesting as it features two of the top picks in the 2015 NHL draft. Conner McDavid going No. 1 overall. Jack Eichel at No. 2. How special of a match-up is this as these two guys go at it for the first time in the playoffs?

ENGELLAND: Yeah, I think you look back every time they meet even when Jack was in Buffalo is always big news but here's the real season of the playoffs so they got to meet for the first time. And you know any other year Jack will win one overall for sure. So two of the top players in the game to the day now and it's going to be fun to watch. So I'm sure they're both going to rise even more than they already have.