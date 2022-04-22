Golden Knights partner with Smith's to give away $20,000 in free gasoline on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday morning, the Vegas Golden Knights and Smith's Food & Drug Stores will host the "Knight Up, Gas Up" event in Henderson to give away $20,000 in free gasoline.

The event will be open to all fans and will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday morning at the new Smith’s Marketplace located at 845 E. Lake Mead Pkwy. in Henderson.

“We know that gas is expensive right now and a little fun, a little gas, can’t hurt anyone,” said Kim Frank, president of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Smith's Food & Drug Stores will give away $50 of gasoline to the first 400 vehicles that arrive on Friday.

The price of gasoline, at this exclusive Smith's store, will also be lowered by 40 cents all day on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 when customers use their Smith's rewards card.

Fans are limited to one visit and will be greeted by members of the Vegas Knight Hawks, as well as Chance and the VGK and HSK Cast.

“They don’t have to get out of their car… We’ll fill their tanks up, we’ll get their $50 in and they’re on their way,” Frank said.

