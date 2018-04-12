LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Vegas Golden Knights are making history and there's no way fans weren't going to be a part of it. They packed City National Arena Wednesday night to watch the most successful expansion team in NHL history play its first playoff game against the Los Angeles Kings.

"People said we couldn't have sports here," said one fan. "That we wouldn't have a team here, but we are showing what it's about. Listen to this. This is exactly why an expansion team is winning. Go Knights go!"

A few people got some time in on the ice at the practice facility, but most couldn't tear themselves away from the big screen TV's. The Golden Knights are the first NHL team to make it to the playoffs in their inaugural season since the 1979-1980 season. And they've done it with a unique Las Vegas style.

"It's just a class act. The players, the franchise, the owner, the facilities, the arena down on The Strip,' said another fan. "It's just a class act from beginning to end."

The playoff run is giving a city known for its excitement another jolt of electricity.

" It's the energy. The energy is crazy, like you walk up and you feel the energy! VGK lets go!"