Golden Knights fans celebrate a win in first round of playoff games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Stadium Swim at the Circa Resort & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas was rocking all night long Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights fans packed the pools cheering on their guys in gold as part of the team's official watch party.

“I mean there’s no better place to watch the Golden Knights. You can watch from the hot tub or just enjoy and relax in the biggest screens we have in the city," said Vegas Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Eric Tosi.

Fans decked out head-to-toe in VGK gear were joined by the Vegas Vivas, Chance and the Golden Knight cheering on their team.

Some fans even traveled from around the world to be at Stadium Swim Monday night.

I asked Sebastian Demierre, who traveled to Las Vegas from Switzerland, if the trip was just to watch VGK play.

“Yes, It’s just for me, nah it’s to play poker in Vegas and to watch the Golden Knights," Demierre said.

Demierre said there's little to no support for Golden Knights in his country, so he had to make it out to Las Vegas to watch the game with other fans.

He said it's also nice to watch the game at night in Las Vegas, instead of watching it at 5 or 6 a.m. in Switzerland.

“When I go to work, before going, I watch 20-30 minutes when I can," Demierre said.

Stadium Swim was filled with VGK fans repping the Golden Knights. Fans with VGK gear were allowed into Stadium Swim for free.

Some fans even walked away with a signed stick, jersey, and even two free tickets to Saturday's home game against the Stars, which will be Game 3 in the series.

VGK fans were in for a show Monday night as their team beat the number 1 seed Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Many fans said they have all the confidence in the world for their Golden Knights.

“I put down a bet on us winning the cup after we won the cup last year, so I’m 100% that we’re going back-to-back this year," said VGK fan Cody Jackson.

VGK will be back on the ice Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. The team will be hosting a watch party for the game at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson.