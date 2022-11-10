Glittering Lights back on at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for 2022 holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is known for its neon lights and, now, for its Glittering Lights over the last twenty years.

The annual holiday light show is Nevada's largest drive-thru display, and in year 22, the lights are back with plenty to see.

“When we have people come for generations and they’re bringing their kids and their grandkids. That’s something really special,” said event producer, John Bentham.

This year's Glittering Lights display can be found at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, off Interstate 15 and Speedway Boulevard. The display takes visitors through a 2.5-mile course.

"We have a full 2.5-mile course with more than five million LED lights and 1,000 display elements. You'll see a lot of fun traditional light displays," Bentham said.

Drivers are welcomed upfront by holiday music, hot cocoa, kettle corn, along with a holiday gift bag -- featuring local coupons and a list of other holiday events.

The holiday event also gives back to the community by helping several local charities, including Goodwill of Southern Nevada and Speedway Children's Charities.

"Not only are we able to put on one of the largest light shows in the country, but we can give back with a portion of each ticket sold going back to the Speedway Children's Charity," Bentham said.

Visitors will also get a $5 dollar coupon if they bring a bag of gently used household items for Goodwill of Southern Nevada.

Ticket information and hours can be found here.