Glen Canyon Dam changes urged to address Colorado River flow

LAKE POWELL, Ariz. — Keeping the Colorado River flowing. Environmental groups are sounding the alarm about a problem upstream.

A major push to curtail water use on the Colorado River. The Bureau of Reclamation asking the seven states that draw its water to cut their use by 2 to 4 million acre-feet.

"That is a seismic ask. It is a huge amount of water to be reduced in such a short amount of time,” Eric Balken, executive director of the Glen Canyon Institute said.

A coalition of environmental groups in Nevada and Utah say to do that, changes have to made first to antique plumbing at the Glen Canyon Dam which creates Lake Powell.

"Are the plumbing limitations at Glen Canyon Dam going to affect the calculus of ongoing negotiations on the rivers?

The coalition says they've seen dramatic drops in water levels at Lake Powell since 2000. They say it's so low it's almost to the point where hydroelectric production would be affected. Some of their latest projections predict a deadpool where water stops flowing through the dam creating standing water. They also say the dam was never built to operate for long periods at these lower lake levels, so action must be taken soon.

"These two alternatives we're presenting today, we'll at least begin to understand in negotiating future management on the Colorado River,” Balken said.

Those alternatives? Adding new tubes to allow water flow at lower lake levels or adding a straw directly at river level to allow water access.

"That would allow operation of the dam from deadpool all the way down to river level, allowing for full operational flexibility of Glen Canyon Dam at every level,” Balken said.

The coalition says federal funding is urgently needed to help Lake Powell and if nothing is done the lower basin including Lake Mead and southern Nevada would lose Lake Powell's water contribution to our valley.

"If the problems at Glen Canyon Dam aren't addressed soon, it's going to be bad for all stakeholders,” Balken said.

Earlier this year, representatives from the seven states depending on Colorado River water agreed to reduce their take from Lake Powell in an effort to help the struggling reservoir.