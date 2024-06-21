Gipsy Las Vegas celebrates Pride Month with lineup of special events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pride Month is a time to honor and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Gipsy Las Vegas, a longtime staple for the queer community in the valley, has several exciting events planned.

Opened over 40 years ago, Gipsy has been a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community.

"We are loud and we are proud, but it wasn't always that way," said Garrett Pattiani, brand collaborator for Gipsy. "In the early '70s and '80s, it was a space that was needed for people to be their authentic selves. They would frequently come to places like this."

Gipsy hosts various events throughout the year, including concerts, cirque shows and more. During Pride Month, they are recognizing the significance of this time with special events.

"This month we have launched our Showcase Saturdays, Show Kids Night, and tonight, we launch a new show called Queens of the Night," Pattiani said. "So we get to do today what they couldn't do a long time ago."

For more information on Gipsy, visit their website at https://gipsylasvegas.com