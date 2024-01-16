Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect returning to court as prosecutors plan major announcement

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Long Island prosecutors say they are planning a major announcement in Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann’s case.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is set to make the announcement after a court hearing in the case in Riverhead, New York, on Tuesday.

Heuermann was charged in July with the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, and has been the lead suspect in the death of a fourth victim.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty.

The arrest of the 60-year-old architect came more than a decade after police searching for a missing woman found 10 sets of human remains hidden in the thick underbrush near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach.

His arrest has also led investigators here in Las Vegas to take a closer look at cold cases that could have a connection to those killings.

13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears reported this past August that Metro police are looking at Victoria Camara's case, who was a young sex worker. She was found dead near Boulder City back in 2003.

Family of slain teen speaks out as NY serial killer probe expands to Las Vegas

Her cousin, Kaila Donaldson, told us Camara turned to prostitution after becoming a single teen mother. She hopes this renewed effort leads to answers.

"If it is connected, then, great, we can move forward with some answers," she said. "So that way her spirit can rest easy and, you know, I wouldn't want anybody to just forget about me if I had died without a reason."

If you have any information on Camara's case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.