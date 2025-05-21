Gas prices up slightly in Nevada ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Despite gas prices rising here in Nevada, AAA is expecting a record-breaking number of people to travel this Memorial Day weekend. Las Vegas is listed in the top five destinations for the holiday.

Roughly 45 million people are expected to travel for Memorial Day, with a majority of those travelers doing so by car starting Thursday. AAA says that more than 39 million people will be driving for the holiday.

The average price of a regular gallon of gas in the Silver State is currently at $3.96, among the top ten most expensive gas markets in the country. According to AAA, the average price of a regular gallon of gas in Las Vegas currently stands at $3.91.

Anyssa Bohanan has some tips to help you save money on your holiday road trip this summer.

Memorial Day weekend gas prices expected to be among the lowest in decades

AAA says that we're now starting to see the seasonal increase in gas prices that usually starts earlier in the spring. However, Nevadans are still paying about 45 cents less than they did this time last year.

"They kind of bouncing up and down a little bit I see," said Valley resident Bobby Brewer about the gas prices he's seen recently. "The last six months has probably been on par with the last year or two, maybe it was a little less last year but it might have been a little higher."

If you're among the millions planning to head out of town by car this weekend, AAA says there are ways for you to save some money on the road. They're now offering a feature on their app that shows where you can find the cheapest gas along your route.

"There's a lot of factors that go into how much you pay," said AAA spokesperson John Traenor. "Sometimes it's location of those gas stations. The ones that are right off the highway are typically going to be more expensive because demand is really high. For those reasons, it's really good to check the gas stations in your area ahead of time. You can check those cheaper gas stations, and you might be able to save five or ten cents a gallon, depending on where you're shopping."

Treanor added that another way for you to save money on your next road trip is to make sure your car is running efficiently before you leave. Check your battery, fluid and tires before you go. And for longer trips, don't let your car get below a quarter of a tank.

You can find more information about the AAA app that will help you find those cheaper gas prices, as well as pre-inspection information for your car before you head out the door on their website here.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days for Memorial Day weekend. The most congested hours are set to be between noon and 8 p.m., so AAA officials are suggesting you leave early and return late on Monday if possible.