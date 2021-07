LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices have risen 4 cents in Las Vegas area since last week.

The average price right now is $3.92 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

However, the national average is down.

The national average is $3.22 per gallon.

The highest average is in San Francisco, California. The average there is $4.39 per gallon.

The lowest is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where it is $2.71 per gallon.