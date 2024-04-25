Gambling revenues take a dip at downtown casinos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gaming win totals at downtown Las Vegas casinos decreased 13% in March when compared to the same month in 2023, according to a report released Thursday.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board says downtown casinos raked in just under $76.2 million in gaming win in March, down from $87.4 million in March 2023.

Overall, the state's 444 major, or "unrestricted", casinos recorded a gaming win total of just under $1.3 billion last month, a 1.6% decrease from March 2023. The decline was the first in the past eight months for the state.

Strip casinos pulled in nearly $716 million in gaming win in March, down just slightly — about 1% — from the same month in 2023.

Casinos along Boulder Highway in Las Vegas, an area known as the Boulder Strip, recorded a 9% dip in gaming win in March.

Also on Thursday, Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming, which operates casinos along the Boulder Strip and in downtown Las Vegas, reported financial earnings for the first quarter of this year.

From Jan. 1 through March 31, Boyd revealed revenues at its Las Vegas locals casinos dropped to $225 million, down from $240 million during the first quarter of 2023.

At its downtown casinos, Boyd's revenue totals were down from nearly $57 million during the first quarter of 2023 to just under $54 million during the first quarter of this year.

In a news release, Boyd president and CEO Keith Smith said the company's locals casinos in Las Vegas "experienced increased competitive pressures."

Station Casinos, another major player in the Las Vegas locals casinos market, opened its Durango Casino & Resort in southwest Las Vegas in December.