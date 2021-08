LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fundraiser to support the family of fallen Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May is being held on Thursday.

May died two weeks ago in the line of duty.

A few of the items available for purchase include May T-shirts and masks.

The fundraiser is scheduled to take place at the Nevada Coin Mart located on Jones Boulevard at Flamingo Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.