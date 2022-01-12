FULL COVERAGE: Remembering Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Sen. Harry Reid died on Dec. 28 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 82.

On Wednesday, Reid was honored at the U.S. Capitol a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. The ceremony was closed to the public due to COVID-19 protocols. Reid's family, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi were in attendance.

Family and friends honored Reid at a memorial service in Las Vegas over the weekend. President Joe Biden was among those in attendance and former President Barack Obama delivered the eulogy.

Here are some more stories about Sen. Harry Reid and how he is being remembered.