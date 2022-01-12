FULL COVERAGE: Remembering Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Sen. Harry Reid died on Dec. 28 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 82.
On Wednesday, Reid was honored at the U.S. Capitol a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. The ceremony was closed to the public due to COVID-19 protocols. Reid's family, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi were in attendance.
Family and friends honored Reid at a memorial service in Las Vegas over the weekend. President Joe Biden was among those in attendance and former President Barack Obama delivered the eulogy.
