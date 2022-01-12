Watch
Local News

Actions

FULL COVERAGE: Remembering Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
AP22012577558967.png
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 14:08:33-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Sen. Harry Reid died on Dec. 28 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 82.

On Wednesday, Reid was honored at the U.S. Capitol a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. The ceremony was closed to the public due to COVID-19 protocols. Reid's family, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi were in attendance.

Family and friends honored Reid at a memorial service in Las Vegas over the weekend. President Joe Biden was among those in attendance and former President Barack Obama delivered the eulogy.

Here are some more stories about Sen. Harry Reid and how he is being remembered.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH