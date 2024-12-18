FTC banning hidden 'junk fees' on live events and hotels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Federal Trade Commission has finalized a rule to ban surprise "junk fees" for live event tickets, hotels and vacation rentals.

Businesses will now be required to disclose total prices upfront and eliminate hidden fees like "convenience" or "resort fees" that are added during checkout.

We spoke to a UNLV hospitality professor about how these rules could impact the Entertainment Capital of the World.

"It's going to be interesting to see as to what exactly this means."

The final rule takes effect in April of next year.

Experts say it could save consumers 53 million hours in wasted time searching for the total price of tickets. That's equal to about $11 billion in savings over a decade.