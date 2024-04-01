Frontier Farms opens farmers market at indoor warehouse

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new farmers market is now open inside Frontier Farms in Henderson in a warehouse off of Maryland Parkway and St. Rose.

Channel 13 first visited the site in July 2023.

A look inside Frontier Farms, the future of farming in Southern Nevada

At the time, it was just an indoor farm that supplied retail stores and some of the restaurants on the Strip with herbs and microgreens.

Now, Scott Mickelson is serving up salads directly to the customer and one of the rooms doubles as a library.

“There’s 30 years worth of knowledge in this room. But since we don’t need any refrigerators or coolers or anything like that, this is the simplest way to offer products,” Mickelson said. “Just come in, browse, tell me what you want, we’ll go clip it for you, package it up.”

Quite literally farm-to-table.

Lori Stokoe is one of Mickelson’s first customers, learning about Frontier Farms on Instagram.

“I am just thrilled to be able to come here and find all these beautiful edible flowers, herbs, microgreens. It’s a dream come true for me. I can’t wait to cook with them and create some recipes,” she said.

The new farmer’s market/grocery store opens at a good time.

A recent report showed Nevada residents spend on average about $300 a week at the grocery store, the second-highest in the country.

Nevada families struggle putting food on the table as grocery prices rise

“We have to import everything that everybody eats around here so there’s no local food supply. We want to change that,” Mickelson said.

While prices here for fresh-cut herbs are about the same as what you’d find in a traditional grocery store, Mickelson says a fresh-cut salad can be half of what you’d pay elsewhere, not to mention you know exactly where these pesticide-free ingredients were grown.