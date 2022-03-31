From upper 30s to low 90s, Las Vegas weather in March is madness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — March is a month of change: the days get longer, temperatures increase and time literally changes as we spring forward into Daylight Saving Time.

March weather in Las Vegas in 2022 was no different.

The coldest temperature recorded at Harry Reid International Airport was 37° on March 11. A little more than two weeks later, the highest temperature, 93°, was recorded on March 26 — the all-time March record.

March stats for Las Vegas, thru 30th:

Coldest 🌡️ 37° on 11th

Warmest 🌡️ 93° on 26th (all-time March record)

Average low: 50°

Average high: 73°

21 of 30 days were "breezy" w/ gusts of 20+ mph

16 of 30 days were "windy" w/ gusts of 25+ mph

Strongest gust: 63 mph on 20th

Rain: 0.10" pic.twitter.com/qq9U8KYtHP — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) March 31, 2022

While the average temperature across the month (as measured through the 30th) was only 0.7° above average, Las Vegas sizzled its way to an all-time record high for the month, tallying 93° on the 26th.

The average high on March 1, when there are 11 hours and 25 minutes of daylight, is in the mid-60s. By the end of the month, on March 31, there are 12 hours and 34 minutes of daylight and the average high has increased to the mid-70s.

The coldest temperature in March 2022 was 37° on the 11th. The average lows across the month range from the mid-40s on the 1st to the low 50s on the 31st.

Springtime is known as a windy time in Southern Nevada, and this March was no exception, with a peak gust of 63 mph on the 20th. There were 21 days with gusts of 20+ mph, which I consider to be "breezy." There were 16 days with gusts of 25+ mph, which I consider to be "windy."

We tallied rain on two days this month, with a trace measured at Harry Reid International Airport on the 10th and 0.10" of rain on the 28th.