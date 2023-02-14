From UNLV to the Super Bowl: Former Runnin' Rebel Shane Steichen hired as Indianapolis Colts head coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a month-long search, the Indianapolis Colts have announced the hiring of former Runnin' Rebels quarterback Shane Steichen as the team's new head coach.

Steichen, who is also a UNLV graduate, was introduced during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon with Colts' owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard. This comes just two days after Steichen was on the sidelines at Super Bowl LVII as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shane Steichen speaks to the media for the first time as Colts Head Coach. #ForTheShoe https://t.co/lHnQTSsPCc — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2023

Steichen started his NFL career with the then-San Diego Chargers as a defensive assistant in 2011 before working with the Cleveland Browns in 2013. However, those living in the Las Vegas valley, as well as fans of UNLV, best know him for his time as the Runnin' Rebels quarterback from 2003 to 2006.

Steichen was recruited out of Oak Ridge High School in Sacramento, and eventually became the first UNLV player to pass for at least 200 yards and rush for at least 100 yards in the same game.

UNLV Athletics Shane Steichen became first player in UNLV history to pass for at least 200 yards and rush for at least 100 yards in the same game.

Steichen will become the second UNLV graduate to serve as an NFL head coach after Anthony Lynn served as the head coach of the Chargers from 2017 to 2020.

