Friends of Red Rock Canyon raise funds to combat vehicle break-ins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With all the great weather we've been having, you may be thinking about heading to Red Rock Canyon.

But before you go, a warning. Criminals are taking advantage of visitors there. We are talking about break-ins. However, the organization "Friends of Red Rock Canyon" is working to raise money to get new surveillance cameras in the area to help protect all of us wanting to enjoy the great outdoors.

That includes people like Georgia and her husband who told me they often hike in Red Rock Canyon. Like most visitors, they park in the lot and are gone for about an hour at a time.

"It has a great place for walking," she told me. "I didn't bring a purse or anything. There is nothing in my car. The conditions are ripe for somebody to wander around the parking lot."

That has become a problem as well. I spoke to Terri Janison, the executive director of Friends of Red Rock Canyon. She tells me the group wants to help protect visitors.

"We are [the] ones that help support whatever Red Rock Canyon needs to do, preservation and protection," Janison said. "We have seen an increase in car break-ins and to help the BLM law enforcement to be able to help with protection and find those people who are causing the problems, they needed to buy new cameras."

Officials at the Bureau of Land Management say car. break-ins tend to rise when the weather gets warmer. While there are some cameras already in the area, Janison said they will be installing new, more advanced cameras.

"You would like to see the best cameras out here," I asked her.

"Yes. Of course."

Janison said BLM has some funds for the cameras but they want to raise money to get even more, possibly solar cameras, to roll 24/7.

"We are trying to do a crowd-sourcing to help get enough money to get a camera in every parking lot," Janison explained.

As for visitors like Georgia, she told Channel 13 her car has been broken into before in Las Vegas.

"You feel like your privacy is invaded."

While the BLM urges folks to take their belongings out of the vehicle and report any crime, Georgia is on board with anything that may help.

"I like the idea," she told me.

You can learn more on how you can get involved and donate here.