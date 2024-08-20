Friends of India Las Vegas to celebrate 77 years of Indian independence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every year on August 15, India celebrates the anniversary of its independence from British rule.

To mark the occasion, the local group, Friends of India Las Vegas, will host a celebration on Saturday, August 24, at the West Charleston Library from 3 to 9 p.m.

Anchor Anjali Patel spoke with organizer Dr. Rajat Sood prior to last year's celebration about the importance of recognizing these milestones.

"We were under British colonial rule for 100-plus years. The sacrifice, the indomitable spirit of our freedom fighters, I think still rings good today. That spirit, believe it or not, after independence, I believe is carried on," Dr. Sood said. "Our past has led us to become strong, to become bold, to become innovative, and today, I think we are making our mark on this world."

WATCH our coverage of last year's event here:

Friends of India Las Vegas to celebrate 76 years of Indian independence

"I've actually seen local Las Vegans who may not be tied to the Indian community show up because they like our vibrant colors, they like the food, they like the dance, they like the culture," Dr. Sood went on to say. "And we encourage that. Everyone is welcome to join."

This year's festivities include a cultural program, quiz show, and dinner.

Tickets cost $25 for non-members, $20 for members, $15 for lifetime members, and are free for kids under 5. Click here to purchase tickets.

The West Charleston Library is located at 6301 W. Charleston Blvd.

