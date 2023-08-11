Friends of India Las Vegas to celebrate 76 years of Indian independence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 15, India will celebrate 76 years since it gained independence from Great Britain in 1947.

To mark the occasion, Friends of India Las Vegas is hosting its annual independence day celebration.

This year's festivities are happening at Winchester Dondero Cultural Center from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. It'll feature a cultural show, historical tributes, vendors, and much more.

New this year is a "Citizens of the World" quiz competition to help engage the younger generation more. It'll offer prizes and cover various topics from history and geography, to pop culture and politics. Organizers say the youth are the ones who will carry on the culture's traditions and values in the valley, so it's critical to get them involved.

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Anjali Patel spoke with the president of Friends of India Las Vegas, who said the fight for independence is the common thread that connects India and America.

"We are the two largest democracies who espouse the values of freedom, of liberty," said Dr. Rajat Sood, the president of the Friends of India Las Vegas.

"We were under British colonial rule for 100-plus years. The sacrifice, the indomitable spirit of our freedom fighters, I think still rings good today. That spirit, believe it or not, after independence, I believe is carried on," said Dr. Sood went on to say. "Our past has led us to become strong, to become bold, to become innovative, and today, I think we are making our mark on this world."

Dr. Sood said the South Asian population in the valley has rapidly grown in recent years, so they're expecting a big turnout this weekend. He added, everyone is welcome to take part in the festivities, whether they have ties to the community or not.

"I've actually seen local Las Vegans who may not be tied to the Indian community show up because they like our vibrant colors, they like the food, they like the dance, they like the culture," Dr. Sood said. "And we encourage that. Everyone is welcome to join."

You can purchase tickets at the door or online at foilv.com. Tickets for lifetime members are $15. They're $20 for annual members and $25 for nonmembers. Kids under 5 get in for free.

The Winchester Dondero Cultural Center is at 3130 McLeod Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121.