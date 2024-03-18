Fremont Street sham-rocks with St. Patrick's Day celebrations and firefighter tribute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fremont Street was a hub of St. Patrick's Day cheer, blending celebrations with a heartfelt tribute to firefighters across the valley through its annual parade. A lively scene of green and white adorned Fremont Street on Sunday, drawing both locals and visitors to revel in the festivities.

One parade-goer shared, "It's a great weekend to come out, we want to see the parade, we came out, we love to be here."

The event attracted a diverse crowd, reflecting the eclectic spirit of Las Vegas. Another attendee remarked, "It's silly, but it's typical Vegas. This is the only place you'll see something like this, and we celebrate everything in many different ways."

The parade featured the traditional sounds of bagpipes and fire trucks dressed in green gear, adding to the holiday spirit. Corey Whitlock of the Professional Firefighters of Nevada explained the parade's special significance, saying, "This is specifically for our benevolent fund which really helps raise money for firefighters around the state and for our lost members that we've lost over the years."

Unlike conventional St. Patrick's Day parades, this event was a poignant tribute to firefighters statewide and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Whitlock emphasized, "This isn't your everyday St. Paddy's Day parade, this is when we gather all of the fire departments from around the area, northern Nevada, and Southern Nevada."

In addition to the parade, firefighters enjoyed camaraderie and games, adding to the festive atmosphere. Kenny Reinhart, a captain at the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, eagerly anticipated the celebrations, sharing, "I have been buying green stuff for six months." He noted, "I think just a lot of fun, just truly happy people coming out, getting relaxed together, and having a good time."