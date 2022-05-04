Fremont Street Experience offers 'Downtown Rocks' free concert series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fremont Street Experience said that they have added seven artists to the lineup of the epic free concert series for 2022.

According to a press release, the lineup is filled with bands appealing to music fans of all ages set under the world’s largest digital screen, Viva Vision. The free concert series will feature top artists spanning multiple decades of music including Rick Springfield, Jelly Roll, X Ambassadors, The Pretty Reckless and more.

10,000 Maniacs, Dishwalla, The Calling, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Mackenzie Porter, Theory of a Deadman and Saliva have been added to the stacked lineup of 2022 Downtown Rocks performers.

2022 Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series schedule: