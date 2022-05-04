Fremont Street Experience offers 'Downtown Rocks' free concert series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fremont Street Experience said that they have added seven artists to the lineup of the epic free concert series for 2022.
According to a press release, the lineup is filled with bands appealing to music fans of all ages set under the world’s largest digital screen, Viva Vision. The free concert series will feature top artists spanning multiple decades of music including Rick Springfield, Jelly Roll, X Ambassadors, The Pretty Reckless and more.
10,000 Maniacs, Dishwalla, The Calling, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Mackenzie Porter, Theory of a Deadman and Saliva have been added to the stacked lineup of 2022 Downtown Rocks performers.
2022 Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series schedule:
- Saturday, May 28: X Ambassadors
- Sunday, May 29: Starship featuring Micky Thomas
- Saturday, June 25: 10,000 Maniacs, Dishwalla and The Calling
- Saturday, July 4: Molly Hatchet, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Mackenzie Porter
- Saturday, July 23: Sebastian Bach
- Saturday, July 30: Hoobastank, Soul Asylum, and Alien Ant Farm
- Saturday, August 13: Theory of a Deadman and Saliva
- Saturday, August 20: Simple Plan
- Saturday, September 3: Rick Springfield, Men at Work, and John Waite
- Saturday, September 10: The Pretty Reckless
- Saturday, October 15: Jelly Roll
- Saturday, October 22: Slaughter, Vixen and The Sweet
- Saturday, November 19: Stone Temple Pilots