LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Stephen SanFilippo, Freeway Service Patrol supervisor, takes 13 Action News reporter Kay McCabe, on a ride along for a hands-on experience of a typical day.

On a regular day, SanFilippo says he assists 15 to 20 people who are on the side of the road for many different reasons.

“We drive up and down the freeway, mitigate incidents on the freeway, kind of like a first responder," SanFilippo said.

During the summer months, those numbers can increase significantly.

Popular events like EDC weekend, NBA Summer League, and many others can cause his job to get hectic.

The heat can also cause more vehicles to break down or pull over.

"Overheats and blown tires are usually a problem with the heat," said SanFilippo.

One bigger recurring problem has been motorists running out of gas, mainly due to inflation.

SanFilippo says he understands gas prices are higher, but waiting until the last minute can cost you.

"A lot of them don’t realize you can get cited for running out of gas on a freeway," SanFilippo said. "Especially if you're in a travel lane.”

The supervisor says that he and his team are always looking forward to helping anyone they come across during the day, as it is their way of being heroes.

