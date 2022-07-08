LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NBA Summer League, the Tejano Takeover Convention, and many other events are bringing a high number of visitors to Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority, the city recorded over 3.4 million visitors in May of this year, just seven percent shy of May 2019.

Lori Nelson-Kraft says the city has been recovering nicely after getting hit hard by the pandemic.

“We have fully recovered our leisure visitation," Nelson-Kraft said. "And our meeting and convention customers are coming back.”

Gordon Prouty with Westgate says they're slowly, but surely getting back to 2019 numbers. He believes they might even top them later on in the year.

“We're seeing the crowds come back," said Prouty. "We're obviously expecting bigger numbers for the second half and fourth quarter of the year.”

Nelson-Kraft says the city will see more big events soon, in 2024 the Superbowl will be hosted in Las Vegas as well.

