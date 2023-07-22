Freeway Service Patrol helps stranded drivers across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Not all heroes wear capes. However, some of them carry tools to help you on Nevada highways.

Since 2023 began, the Nevada Department of Transportation's Freeway Service Patrol has helped more than 14,000 drivers on Las Vegas freeways. People like patrol driver Timothy Stankovich make sure they're ready for whatever comes their way.

"Different fluids. You got your regular gas, diesel, and water," Stankovich explained as he got ready for the day. "The next thing over here, I have all my tire-changing equipment."

Once everything was loaded up, my photographer and I rode along with him on Friday to see what a typical shift looks like. Stankovich said he spends about seven hours a day on Las Vegas-area highways looking for drivers who need help.

"Our main focus is to keep the freeways clear."

While going south on Interstate 15, we approached our first victim.

​"Well, the first thing I do is assess the situation from here."​

Stankovich checked on the driver who had a tire that was completely blown out. The motorist had someone on the way that was bringing him another tire.

​"You okay then? You good? OK."​

Stankovich said the heat may have been to blame.

​"We have a lot of overheating issues and a lot of flat tires."​

​A car overheating is exactly what happened to our next victim.

​"Esta caliente?"​

Stankovich checked the oil and it was empty, which led to the car overheating and turning itself off. He helped the driver call a mechanic.

Later we found a woman on the side of the freeway and Stankovich arranged for a ride to get her safely off the road.

Stankovich said another problem for motorists is construction.

​"It's causing a lot of stress for people, catching nails, debris, metal. It's causing delays on the road."​

Stankovich said on average, he helps seven to 10 stranded people a day. He added the best part is that the service is free since it's paid for by taxpayer dollars.