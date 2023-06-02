'Free lap dances for life' for Vegas Golden Knights players if victorious in Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas gentleman's club, Larry Flynt's Hustler Club is offering players of theVegas Golden Knights an incentive if victorious in the Stanley Cup Final.

“The success of the Vegas Golden Knights has played an integral role in boosting our community’s morale,” said Brittany Rose, general manager of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas. “As the first professional sports team to debut in Las Vegas, we decided to show our support by extending free lap dances for life in efforts to help motivate and lead the [team] to victory.”

The gentleman's club said they are offering the team "platinum VIP membership access and free lap dances for life."

Officials in a press release said they hope this offer helps motivate a championship win. The offer is contingent on a Stanley Cup victory against the Florida Panthers.

The game is scheduled to take place on June 3rd.