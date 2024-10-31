Free food distribution happening Nov. 9 for local South Asian families in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another free food distribution is happening on Nov. 9, geared toward South Asians in our community who are struggling to put food on the table.

These are held by the South Asian Women's Alliance of Nevada (SWAN)in partnership with the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC). This initiative supports low-income South Asian families in the Las Vegas valley by providing grocery items like lentils, rice, vegetables, spices, and other ingredients typically used in South Asian cuisine.

I've spoken with the organizers of these distributions in the past about the importance of having community aid that's culturally specific.

"Offering, you know, not so commonly found food items in the regular food pantries that you see in the community. So we're putting together very culturally-specific items in the hopes that we're helping meet some of the nutritional and food needs of the South Asian community here in Las Vegas and Southern Nevada," said Divya Narala, a cofounder of SWAN.

A young organization, SWAN began holding these distributions in early 2023 and saw success, so organizers continued with the program. They have hosted a couple of distributions so far.

They've seen high demand before and resources are limited. You must register by Wednesday, Nov. 6 to reserve your box of food. Organizers encourage you to register as soon as possible — they might close registration earlier if they hit capacity before Nov. 6.

The drive-through distribution will be at 4450 S. Arville St, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 9.

