Free chair yoga sessions offered by Caridad to support mental health

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caridad, an organization committed to humanizing the unhoused, is offering free chair yoga sessions to support those struggling with trauma, anxiety, or depression.

Brenda Blanco, a yoga instructor, explains the benefits of chair yoga.

"It's a way to release trauma in a peaceful way. It is invigorating. From the bottom of the feet to the top of the crown, we are inviting you to move and breathe, so you are working through it," Blanco said. "It gives you a little bit of stability. You have those three points of connection—your two feet, and sit bones are on the chair. It's safety there."

The yoga classes are free and open to the public. They are held every Wednesday at 11 a.m. in downtown Las Vegas.

For more information, you can visit their website.