Four people arrested following shooting, stabbing in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Four people are facing charges related to a shooting and stabbing in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, this happened on June 28 in the 800 block of Seven Hills Drive, which is near St. Rose Parkway.

Police said a man was found at the scene and he had been shot multiple times. Detectives state a second victim connected to the incident had taken himself to a local hospital after being stabbed several times.

According to a press release sent out on Thursday, on June 28, police said they identified four suspects including 25-year-old Ka'Miya Hamelton, 23-year-old Antoneyo Hamelton, 21-year-old D'Angelo Hamelton, and 44-year-old Lisa Lang.

Ka'Miya, Antoneyo, and Lisa were arrested on June 28 while D'Angelo was arrested on July 13.

Ka'Miya is facing one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Antoneyo is facing two counts of child abuse and neglect and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Lisa is facing one count of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. D'Angelo is facing one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

According to the Henderson Police Department, no further details will be released at this time since it is an open investigation.