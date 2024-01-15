Founder of Las Vegas MLK Jr. Day parade gifted tickets to NFL's biggest game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Football League honored the founder of the Las Vegas Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade with tickets to this year's Super Bowl LVIII.

Wendell Williams founded the parade over four decades ago back in 1982. In the years since, Williams has become a prominent member of the Las Vegas community.

"He then went on to serve in the Nevada legislature, becoming the first Black speaker of the assembly. A CCSD educator and advocate for education initiatives, Williams served 16 years as Chairman of the Committee of Education," said a spokesperson for the NFL on Monday.

Previously CCSD honored Williams and his dedication to education in the valley by naming the Wendell P. Williams school after him in 2002.

The giveaway is part of the National Football League's Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway Program.