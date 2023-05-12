Foundation empowering Las Vegas students to find success in school & beyond

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As part of our continuing coverage of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, 13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears introduces us to a global foundation with a local focus on at-risk and less privileged children in the Las Vegas valley.

The Nevada Student Achievement Program was founded by an Indian immigrant who firmly believes that investing in a child's education not only improves the student's life, but benefits the entire community. Her charitable foundation gives schools the tools and resources they otherwise wouldn't have to help students succeed.

GLOBAL CHARITY FOUNDATION

"So where would positive 19 be?" asks a tutor.

We'll start with a little math.

"That was just our x. Now how do we get to our y?" asks the tutor.

Global Charity Foundation has provided over 300,000 tutoring hours for more than 2,500 students since the program began in 2012.

"Do you think you can do this one on your own?" asks the tuor.

Supportive and individualized instruction are the hallmarks of Dr. Reeta Thukral's program.

"I think education is the only way to move forward in life," says Dr. Thukral.

ENGAGE STUDENTS

Using innovative methods to engage at-risk students, she knows there's one thing you should never roll the dice on and that's a child's education.

"With my education and the opportunities I was given in this country, I have reached a point where I can pay forward and help these kids who need help," says Dr. Thukral.

She immigrated to the United States with a medical degree in hand and not much else.

"And I had no family and I had eight dollars," says Dr. Thukral.

Her charitable work began after a visit home with her two young daughters.

"And it was the first time in my life I realized the poverty in India," says Dr. Thukral.

She established a foundation to provide education and healthcare for indigent children and families in villages surrounding New Delhi, but she also wanted to give back to the country that had become her family's home.

GIVING A CHANCE

"It hasn't been easy. People don't receive you that well... I needed somebody to believe in me, somebody to look at me and say, Well let's give her a chance," says Dr. Thukral.

Giving chances is what GCF does for students like Aliyah Garcia.

"They won't judge you. They accept you. And they teach you a lot," says Garcia.

And Amara Sessoms.

"Going into 8th grade, I was actually scared that I wouldn't be able to succeed throughout the rest of my middle school and into high school because I really didn't know the things that other students knew," says Sessoms.

The two 17-year-old seniors attend Delta Academy, a Nevada public charter school that's been partnering with GCF for eight years.

"It's been a godsend, honestly... We see great success immediately, like during that same school year we'll see a year/year and a half/two years of academic growth," says Dr. Kyle Konold is the school's superintendent.

Dr. Thukral says for students who qualify, "These children need funds, they need opportunity, they need to believe in themselves."

THREE LEVELS BEHIND

Often come into the program two to three grade levels behind their peers.

"I literally have stories--6th grader was reading at 3rd grade level, 3rd grader was reading at kindergarten level and kindergartener had not even started A, B, C, D. So, I was shocked," says Dr. Thukral.

"My school before for 6th and 7th grade I had all F's and D's. I was doing really bad in school and then when I came here I was motivated to study more and really learn," says Garcia.

This represents the ultimate success. The goal of high school graduation is something many of the students in this program did not feel they could achieve until the Global Charity Foundation gave them a path forward.

"And it was 'I can't wait for the next grade, I can't wait for the next grade, and then 'I can't wait to graduate.' And now, sitting here, I'll be walking in white," says Sessoms.

The color reserved for the highest achievers.

GRADUATION

"Our graduation rate this year for students who attended the program is 96-percent," says Dr. Konold.

GCF is staffed entirely by volunteers. They raise money to pay tutors like Sha Heilman.

"It's a 7-to-1 ratio in the classroom," says Heilman.

And to purchase supplies.

"You can just hear when they get things that they probably thought they couldn't before," says Heilman.

"This is negative 19," says the tutor. "Oh," says a student.

That sound of going from confusion to confidence.

"Is that your x or your y?" asks the tutor. "Oh my gosh," says the student. "Yup, you got this," says the tutor.

GCF is hoping to partner with more Las Vegas schools. The program has now expanded to provide high school students the opportunity to earn college credits, as well as giving scholarships to UNLV and Nevada State College.

"Do you feel like you'd be graduating if you hadn't had the opportunity to be in this program?" asks Darcy. "No," says Garcia.

This summer, she will begin training in the medical field.

"And it's gonna be the honors track and I'm gonna do the medical assistant and phlebotomy," says Garcia.

LABOR OF LOVE

For Dr. Thukral, the program has been a labor of love.

"Jokingly I say practicing medicine was much easier for me than doing non-profit work," says Dr. Thukral.

But at the end of the day, it's all about the kids.

"Student come to me and say, 'Ask me this question! I'm doing this! Ask any question!' And then they raise hand and then they say, 'I know the answer!' You know how much joy that gives you?" says Dr. Thukral.

Global Charity Foundation also partners with Safe House to provide a health care and education program for women and children who are victims of domestic violence. All donations to GCF are tax-deductible and more than 90 cents of every donated dollar goes directly to those the program serves. Click here if you'd like to contribute to the cause.

