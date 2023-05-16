Forum Shops at Caesars boasts retail feats after 30 years on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace has been a staple of the Las Vegas strip for decades. After recently celebrating its 30th anniversary, representatives are releasing some wild statistics about the shopping center.

There are 160 specialty shops and many restaurants throughout the property. According to Caesars, the following retail feats are happening at the Forum Shops each year:



Over 16,000 pairs of heels are sold across the center’s retailers annually

Over $4 million in engagement rings are sold annually at the center’s jewelry retailers

Restaurants at The Forum Shops serve over 2.1 million meatballs annually

More than $300,000 worth of wine is poured annually

The center’s “Dine With a Purpose” campaign, supporting Three Square Food Bank, has provided more than 22,000 meals to the Southern Nevada community via the generosity of its famed restaurants

