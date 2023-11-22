Formula 1 donates '70 pallets of food' to Three Square Food Bank ahead of Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix in the rearview mirror, the cleanup is underway — and that means there is a whole lot of leftover food from the event.

After one of the biggest events in the city's history, Grand Prix officials say they wanted to make sure that food ended up in a good place. Meaning Three Square has something extra to be thankful for this week, as dozens of pallets of food are delivered to the bank.

Our Joe Moeller spoke to officials from F1 and Three Square about this donation, which included "everything from perishable products, fruits, vegetables, and even some pre-packaged salads." That's according to Kate Hibbard Gaines, the Director of Development at Three Square.

Pilar Harris, the Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, told Channel 13, "We are talking about a lot of non-perishable things that come in cans that are shelf stable. We hope they find a new home where they really need it."

As soon as the event was over, Gaines said the food was ready to go. "We got an email over the weekend saying that 70 pallets of food were available for pick up."

Gaines added that the last of the donations were still coming into the facility on Tuesday — and, a perfect time at that, with the upcoming holidays. "It's hard to compare. There really isn't anything like it. There is not an event of this size that happens very often."

Gaines says they partner with more than 150 organizations that will benefit from the food, and it will be consumed quickly. "What is in here now will probably be out in the community tomorrow."

The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take place every year for the next 10 years, and they know donations like this one will go a long way for the valley.