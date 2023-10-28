WATCH: Former Vice President Mike Pence suspending presidential campaign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign.

He made the announcement on Saturday during the Republican Jewish Coalition Leadership Summit in Las Vegas.

"The Bible tells us that there's a time for every purpose under heaven. Traveling across the country over the past six months, I came here to say it's become clear to me this is not my time," Pence said. "After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today. I'm leaving this campaign but let me promise you, I will never leave the fight for conservative values and I will never stop fighting to elect principled Republican leaders to every office in the land, so help me God."

#BREAKING VP Mike Pence has suspended his campaign for president at the Republican Jewish Coaltion Leadership Summit in Las Vegas @KTNV pic.twitter.com/IydkaLAMWb — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) October 28, 2023

Pence said he always knew it would be an uphill battle but that he has no regrets.

"The only thing that would have been harder than coming up short would have been if we never tried at all," Pence said. "To the American people, I say this is not my time but it's still your time. I urge you to hold fast to what matters most: faith, family, and the Constitution of the United States of America."

Pence also thanked the American people for their support over the years.

"I'll always be grateful for the opportunities the people of this country have given us," Pence said. "Let me thank you for the honor of serving as Vice President. It's been the greatest honor of my life."

Former governor of South Carolina and former ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, also addressed the crowd thanking Pence for his lifetime of service to the American people.

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to UN and former governor of South Carolina, begins her remarks by addressing Pence’s announcement to suspend his presidential campaign. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/NmdiyPfGnA — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) October 28, 2023

Other attendees scheduled to speak on Saturday include former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.