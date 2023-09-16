Former UNLV President Carol Harter dies at 82

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former University of Nevada, Las Vegas president Carol Harter has passed away at the age of 82.

The university made the announcement on Friday.

Harter was the longest-serving president and the first female president in the university's history. She led the school from 1995 to 2006.

In that time, the university launched more than 100 new degree programs, including those conferred by the School of Dental Medicine and the William S. Boyd School of Law. The school also constructed 17 new buildings in that time, including the Lied Library.

In 2006, Harter stepped down to assume executive responsibilities at the Black Mountain Institute at UNLV.

To honor her achievements, the school previously named the Carol C. Harter Classroom Building Complex after her. They also awarded her an honorary doctorate during winter commencement in 2014.

Current UNLV president Keith E. Whitfield said he was sad to hear of Harter's passing.

"She worked tirelessly so it could reach its potential and her legacy is forever woven into the fabric of this university," Whitfield said. "The UNLV community extends our condolences to her family and friends."