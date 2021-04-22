Former UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins scheduled for court appearance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Zaon Collins is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

So far this year he has not appeared before a judge with his attorney's showing up on his behalf or the court date has been moved.

He's the former Bishop Gorman basketball star accused in a crash that killed a school custodian.

An indictment filed last month shows jurors did not indict Collins on a charge of DUI causing death instead opting for a lesser charge of felony reckless driving.

Prosecutors say Collins was driving more than 80 miles per hour when he crashed last year.