Former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accuses Trey Songz of raping her in Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former UNLV basketball star Dylan Gonzalez says she was raped by R&B singer Trey Songz at a Las Vegas hotel and now deals with "unbearable PTSD."

Gonzalez posted on Instagram Tuesday, writing that "what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz" has forced her to "repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel."

Dylan Gonzalez / Instagram Former UNLV basketball star Dylan Gonzalez is accusing R&B singer Trey Songz of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel. Songz is under investigation by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives for a reported sexual assault in November of 2021.

She joins those on social media calling attention to accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against Trey Songz, real name Tremaine Neverson.

In November, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced its sex crimes detectives were investigating a reported sexual assault involving the singer at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

Another woman recently re-filed a civil lawsuit accusing Songz of assaulting her at a nightclub in Miami in 2018.

13 Action News reached out to Songz for comment on Tuesday and had not heard back as of this report. A representative for the singer told TMZ that "Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks."

Tuesday's statement comes after Gonzalez first called Songz a rapist in a tweet on Dec. 30, 2021. "Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn't hold that in another year," she wrote at the time.

Trey Songz is a rapist.



Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year.



See you in 2022 🤘🏽 — Dylan Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) December 31, 2021

The former Lady Rebel told her 1.3 million Instagram followers she is sending "love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone."

"I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward," she wrote. "Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal."

Gonzalez says she is fully committed to pursuing the best course of action, including all of her legal options.